Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 8,300 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $17.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

