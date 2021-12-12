OptionRoom Achieves Market Capitalization of $969,694.58 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $969,694.58 and $102,143.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.09 or 0.08182407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00079772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,467.82 or 1.00058042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002687 BTC.

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

