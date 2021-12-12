Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,334,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.36.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

