Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72. Oracle has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

