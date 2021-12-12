Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 372 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMI opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

