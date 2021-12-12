Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.01 Million Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $239,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

