Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

