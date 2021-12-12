Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,084 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $148.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $151.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

