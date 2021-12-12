Orgel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.41 and a 12 month high of $108.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

