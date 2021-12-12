Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $144.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

