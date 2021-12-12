Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $9.02 million and $1.87 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.09 or 0.08182407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00079772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,467.82 or 1.00058042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

