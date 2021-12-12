Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 158.99, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Origin Materials by 6,055.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Materials (ORGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.