Owens & Minor, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend by 99.0% over the last three years. Owens & Minor has a payout ratio of 0.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens & Minor to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE:OMI opened at $41.09 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.