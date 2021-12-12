Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 654.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

