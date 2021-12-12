Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

NYSE PANW traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $531.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.64. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $306.05 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.