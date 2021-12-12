PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 217,187 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

PAR opened at $54.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.90. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

