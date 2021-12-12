Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of StoneX Group worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in StoneX Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in StoneX Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other StoneX Group news, Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $315,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,714 shares of company stock worth $856,842 and sold 60,035 shares worth $4,019,098. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX opened at $59.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

