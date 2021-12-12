Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 20,026 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Interface worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Interface by 78,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $934.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

