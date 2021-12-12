Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMR opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.67. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

