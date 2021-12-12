Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United States Cellular worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 51.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 82,844 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1,822.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

