Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,920,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $73.63 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.69.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

