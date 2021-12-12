Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 135,798 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $959.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other news, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $322,065.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,588. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.