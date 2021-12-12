Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 314,055 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314,055 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.10 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market cap of $636.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.12.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

