Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.80% of Park Aerospace worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.39 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $273.96 million, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

