Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 468 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after acquiring an additional 238,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Exponent by 385.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Exponent by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $122.47 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.89.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

