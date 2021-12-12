Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,767,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 20.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSD opened at $9.13 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

