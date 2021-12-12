Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $151.81 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.75 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.87.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

