Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $254.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

