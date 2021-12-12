Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

NYSE HUBS opened at $723.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $781.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $673.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.72 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

