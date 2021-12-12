ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0739 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $541.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,471.03 or 0.99255561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00048496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.25 or 0.00911751 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.