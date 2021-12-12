Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,968,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $419.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

