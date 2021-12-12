PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lifted by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 3.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.51 and its 200 day moving average is $260.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.