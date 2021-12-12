Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.74. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 381.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock worth $701,092. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $629.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

