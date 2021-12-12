Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a £125 ($165.76) price objective on the stock.

Shares of GAW stock opened at GBX 9,495 ($125.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,790 and a 200-day simple moving average of £109.66. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,810 ($116.83) and a fifty-two week high of £123.10 ($163.24). The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($132.42) per share, with a total value of £2,296.78 ($3,045.72).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

