Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $112.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.45.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $38.51 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,926 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,625. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.