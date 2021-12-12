Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 737,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,560 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $2,358,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,340,567 shares of company stock valued at $73,803,978. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.15 and a beta of 1.15. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

