Penbrook Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,428,000 after acquiring an additional 462,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,033,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,530,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,370,000 after purchasing an additional 899,702 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 2.90.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

