Penbrook Management LLC Sells 628 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 56.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 9.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $91.60.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

