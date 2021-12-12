Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Performance Food Group reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $45.72. 1,158,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

