PGGM Investments Purchases 1,030 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 30.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.71.

NYSE:FICO opened at $407.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.06. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

