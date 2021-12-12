PGGM Investments Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,403 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,234. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPE opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

