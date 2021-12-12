Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $2.29 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $235.76 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,205.96 or 0.98989689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00048442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00036206 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.21 or 0.00762879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

