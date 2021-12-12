Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharma-Bio Serv will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

