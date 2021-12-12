Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,484,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

