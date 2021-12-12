Pickle Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.89 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $8.03 or 0.00016077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $4.78 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00039932 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,859,870 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,699 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

