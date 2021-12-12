Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $707,172.18 and approximately $13,761.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003489 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000136 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

