Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Raised by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $109.47 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $113.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.75.

