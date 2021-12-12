Piper Sandler Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $487.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $481.00 to $487.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.95.

LULU stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

