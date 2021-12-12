Piper Sandler Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $487.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $481.00 to $487.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.44 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.95.
LULU stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
