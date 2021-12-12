Piper Sandler Upgrades Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.77. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,750,577. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Pulmonx by 51.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pulmonx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Pulmonx by 12.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,029,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

