PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.61 Million

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report $325.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the lowest is $307.21 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $71.32. 260,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,492. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.