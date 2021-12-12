PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.61 Million

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report $325.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the lowest is $307.21 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $71.32. 260,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,492. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

